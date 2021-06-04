Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company issued revenue guidance of $163.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $128.91 million.

NYSE TLYS traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.78. 5,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,259. Tilly’s has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $14.70. The company has a market cap of $444.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.74, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.31.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.38. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tilly’s will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

TLYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilly’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.40.

In related news, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Also, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $187,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,905.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,644 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,957 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

