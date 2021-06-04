Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%.

NYSE TLYS opened at $14.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.31. The company has a market capitalization of $434.36 million, a PE ratio of -288.74, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.03. Tilly’s has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $14.70.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TLYS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

In related news, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $560,000.00. Also, CMO Tricia D. Smith sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,644 shares of company stock worth $2,198,957. Company insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

