Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Director John T. Nesser III Acquires 1,022 Shares

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Director John T. Nesser III acquired 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.29 per share, with a total value of $17,670.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at $626,762.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

THR opened at $17.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.04. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $22.61. The company has a market capitalization of $586.79 million, a P/E ratio of -588.14 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). Thermon Group had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on THR. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Thermon Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Thermon Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,792,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,278,000 after acquiring an additional 190,814 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Thermon Group by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in Thermon Group by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,350,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,732,000 after acquiring an additional 824,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 242,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 18,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

