The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Increased to C$94.00 by Analysts at Cormark

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target hoisted by Cormark from C$93.00 to C$94.00 in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.58 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$89.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$97.00 price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.50 to C$89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$89.40.

Shares of TSE TD opened at C$87.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$84.98. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$57.44 and a 12 month high of C$89.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$159.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 40.67%.

In other The Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Robert E. Dorrance sold 138,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.48, for a total transaction of C$12,104,782.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 569,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$49,827,208.32. Also, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 26,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.61, for a total value of C$2,305,194.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 351,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$30,771,435.52.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

