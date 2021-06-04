The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:TTC opened at $106.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Toro has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $118.13.

Get The Toro alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

In other The Toro news, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $414,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,745,587.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory S. Janey sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total value of $80,553.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,087.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,660 shares of company stock worth $3,404,841 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.