The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Announces Earnings Results

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. The Toro had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS.

Shares of TTC opened at $106.19 on Friday. The Toro has a 52 week low of $63.07 and a 52 week high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The Toro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Janey sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total value of $80,553.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,087.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total transaction of $1,598,086.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,841 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

