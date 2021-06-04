The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $9.30 Per Share

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 1st. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $9.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.00. William Blair also issued estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s FY2022 earnings at $9.50 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.57.

NYSE:SMG opened at $201.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.09. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $126.75 and a 1 year high of $254.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total value of $337,380.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,640,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,856,233.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total value of $5,980,629.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at $22,933,375.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,798 shares of company stock worth $12,574,571 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

