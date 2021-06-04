The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,292 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,216,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $144,404,000 after purchasing an additional 180,109 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 598,756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,148 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth $59,775,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 484,103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,488,000 after purchasing an additional 17,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,742,000 after purchasing an additional 71,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $55.25 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $142.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on HAE shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.29.

In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $650,896.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $53,507.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,027 shares of company stock worth $840,387 over the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

