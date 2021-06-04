The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,400 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 37.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 36.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $83,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,545,133.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $114,770.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,002,639 shares of company stock valued at $191,034,770. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

CG opened at $43.05 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.48 and a twelve month high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 53.69% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $612.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.50 to $49.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.50 to $49.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.08.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

