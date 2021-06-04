The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 12,944 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,944 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in HSBC during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in HSBC during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in HSBC during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in HSBC by 217.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HSBC shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. AlphaValue raised HSBC to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $31.54 on Friday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.60.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.37. HSBC had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 12.05%. Equities research analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

