The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 172.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,202 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Flex were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Flex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Flex in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Flex by 14.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on FLEX shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cross Research raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Flex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 121,071 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,026,728.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Francois Barbier sold 128,583 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $2,152,479.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flex stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.60. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. Flex had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Flex Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.