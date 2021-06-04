The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $982,000 Holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CACC. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACC opened at $385.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 35.08 and a current ratio of 35.08. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $266.74 and a 12 month high of $539.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $399.36. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.21.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.93 by $3.89. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 41.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CACC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $377.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Credit Acceptance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $374.60.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

