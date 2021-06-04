The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,446,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,064,000 after purchasing an additional 244,121 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,665,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,512 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth $73,939,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,353,000 after purchasing an additional 65,359 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 915,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,181,000 after purchasing an additional 208,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $80.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. SL Green Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $83.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.60.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.3033 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SLG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

