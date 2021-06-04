The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,416 Shares of Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) by 6.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cardtronics were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cardtronics by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardtronics in the 4th quarter worth about $656,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardtronics by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,517,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,761,000 after purchasing an additional 363,561 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardtronics in the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Cardtronics by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 15,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Cardtronics in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATM opened at $38.93 on Friday. Cardtronics plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.67 and a fifty-two week high of $42.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.54 and a beta of 1.87.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $267.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Cardtronics’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CAO Paul A. Gullo sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $115,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,503.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rahul Gupta sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $89,079.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,238.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,167 shares of company stock valued at $277,483. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing, balance inquiries, and balance transfers; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

