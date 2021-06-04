The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EB. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 205.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,586,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,421 shares during the last quarter. Portsea Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the fourth quarter worth $23,633,000. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 215.8% in the fourth quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,290,000 after acquiring an additional 615,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 887,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,060,000 after acquiring an additional 537,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 141.1% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 777,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,235,000 after acquiring an additional 455,180 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Eventbrite stock opened at $20.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 3.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.75. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

