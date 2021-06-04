The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,687 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 28,456.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 20,204 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 503,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 141,415 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $560,000. 40.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.29.

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $25.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.23. International Game Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $26.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 2.25.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.59 million. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT).

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.