The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,630,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,442,000 after acquiring an additional 802,120 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,235,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,105,000 after purchasing an additional 27,102 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 876,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,824,000 after buying an additional 25,050 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 1,649.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 869,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,467,000 after buying an additional 819,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 4,773.3% in the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 777,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,297,000 after buying an additional 761,335 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $1,079,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $80,284.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 185,297 shares of company stock valued at $10,923,346. 14.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPT stock opened at $67.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.02 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.23. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $82.47.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 million. Sprout Social’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

