The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 70.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,760 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Option Care Health by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 6,302,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,566,000 after buying an additional 2,302,202 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Option Care Health by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,189,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,519,000 after acquiring an additional 200,110 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Option Care Health by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,649,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,082,000 after acquiring an additional 357,849 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Option Care Health by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,057,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,544,000 after acquiring an additional 187,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Option Care Health by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 946,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,800,000 after acquiring an additional 83,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 370.27 and a beta of 1.11. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $759.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.47 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research raised Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Option Care Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.94.

In related news, CEO John Charles Rademacher purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 12,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $240,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 53,355 shares of company stock valued at $922,938. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

