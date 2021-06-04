The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 6,345 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 32.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 27.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 11.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 56,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $1,822,644.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,518.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 32,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RLAY. Zacks Investment Research raised Relay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Relay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $32.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.37. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $64.37.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

