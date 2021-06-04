The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Shares Sold by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC decreased its holdings in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,499 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in The Joint were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of The Joint by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in The Joint by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in The Joint during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in The Joint by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in The Joint by 308.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Matthew E. Rubel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $525,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $270,371.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $106,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,504.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 525,205 shares of company stock valued at $33,932,903 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

JYNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Joint has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $72.00 on Friday. The Joint Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $72.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 1.31.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 23.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Joint Corp. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

