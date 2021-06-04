The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. The J. M. Smucker updated its FY22 guidance to $8.70-9.10 EPS.

Shares of The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $137.88 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $101.89 and a twelve month high of $139.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,530.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $29,508.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $377,843 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SJM. Zacks Investment Research raised The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

