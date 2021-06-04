The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its target price lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.75.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $137.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.20. The J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $101.89 and a 52 week high of $139.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.33.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $29,508.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,951.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $147,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,975 shares of company stock worth $377,843 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 301,041.4% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,505,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,900,000 after buying an additional 1,505,207 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 1,009.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,432,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,805 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,035,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,369,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,051,000 after purchasing an additional 964,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,106,000 after purchasing an additional 368,520 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

