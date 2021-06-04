The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Bank of America

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $124.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.67.

SJM stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,078. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.82. The J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $101.89 and a twelve month high of $139.57.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total transaction of $147,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,917.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $201,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,530.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $377,843. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 623,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,873,000 after acquiring an additional 38,932 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 8,722 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 80,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,419,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

