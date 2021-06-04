The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Position Boosted by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 404.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,944,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,293,000 after buying an additional 3,965,012 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,790,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,982,000 after buying an additional 3,065,758 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,223,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,318,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,301,000 after buying an additional 1,824,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,069,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,200,000 after buying an additional 1,617,832 shares in the last quarter. 98.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $34.01 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $34.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.43%.

IPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

