The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Hits New 12-Month High at $175.25

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $175.25 and last traded at $175.02, with a volume of 6356 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $174.54.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.70.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.19%.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $48,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $65,469.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,903 shares of company stock valued at $5,056,135 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 2,728.6% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

About The Hershey (NYSE:HSY)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

