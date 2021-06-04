The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in The Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 2,728.6% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in The Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $65,469.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,713.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $481,957.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,707.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,903 shares of company stock valued at $5,056,135. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HSY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.33.

Shares of HSY traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.88. 5,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,406. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.70. The company has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $125.50 and a 12 month high of $175.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 51.19%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

