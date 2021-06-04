The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) will announce $1.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.25 billion and the highest is $1.26 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group reported sales of $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full-year sales of $5.07 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 9.72%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.33.

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $781,062.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,717,863.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 4,645 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total value of $649,463.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,861.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,791 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,846 in the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THG. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 108.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THG opened at $139.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $143.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

