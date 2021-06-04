The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $165.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $191.00.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of F5 Networks from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F5 Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $204.93.
Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $184.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.52. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks has a one year low of $116.79 and a one year high of $216.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.08, for a total value of $322,290.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.44, for a total transaction of $54,293.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,292.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,571 shares of company stock worth $3,737,590. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $120,879,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $66,257,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,091,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,062,091,000 after purchasing an additional 357,791 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $67,008,000. Finally, Swedbank lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,399,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $245,888,000 after purchasing an additional 316,694 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
F5 Networks Company Profile
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
