The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $165.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $191.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of F5 Networks from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F5 Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $204.93.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $184.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.52. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks has a one year low of $116.79 and a one year high of $216.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.08, for a total value of $322,290.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.44, for a total transaction of $54,293.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,292.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,571 shares of company stock worth $3,737,590. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $120,879,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $66,257,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,091,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,062,091,000 after purchasing an additional 357,791 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $67,008,000. Finally, Swedbank lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,399,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $245,888,000 after purchasing an additional 316,694 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.