The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Twist Bioscience from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $137.50.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $96.12 on Friday. Twist Bioscience has a 52-week low of $35.50 and a 52-week high of $214.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -35.47 and a beta of 0.69.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 109.15%. The business had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William Banyai sold 19,878 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $2,731,237.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 420,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,792,775.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.72, for a total transaction of $279,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,295,084.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,925 shares of company stock valued at $13,620,862 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the first quarter worth $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

