The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $75.00. The stock had previously closed at $58.54, but opened at $60.36. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. The Descartes Systems Group shares last traded at $61.33, with a volume of 314 shares trading hands.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DSGX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.41.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.78 and a beta of 1.08.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.18 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

