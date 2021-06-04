The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

DSGX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.41.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $61.67 on Thursday. The Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of $48.37 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.78 and a beta of 1.08.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 188,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,774,000 after buying an additional 11,507 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 26,930 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 405,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,694,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 70,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

