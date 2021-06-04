The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.2132 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This is a boost from The Cushing Renaissance Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.
Shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund stock opened at $47.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.48. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 52-week low of $26.07 and a 52-week high of $47.95.
About The Cushing Renaissance Fund
Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis
Receive News & Ratings for The Cushing Renaissance Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cushing Renaissance Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.