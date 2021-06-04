The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.2132 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This is a boost from The Cushing Renaissance Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

Shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund stock opened at $47.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.48. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 52-week low of $26.07 and a 52-week high of $47.95.

Get The Cushing Renaissance Fund alerts:

About The Cushing Renaissance Fund

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for The Cushing Renaissance Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cushing Renaissance Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.