The Cooper Companies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:COO)

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 1,540 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,862% compared to the typical daily volume of 52 call options.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $384.09 on Friday. The Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $268.92 and a 52 week high of $415.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $394.24. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 91.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,965.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total transaction of $30,990,501.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,029,555.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $519,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 268.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,365 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,047,000 after acquiring an additional 22,861 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.38.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.