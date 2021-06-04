The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 91.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:COO traded up $4.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $388.75. 234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $394.24. The Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $268.92 and a 1 year high of $415.96.

In related news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total transaction of $30,990,501.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,029,555.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.38.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

