The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 522,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $27,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,591,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $1,091,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 10.7% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 29,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 318,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,781,000 after buying an additional 14,617 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.40. 293,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,458,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.09. The stock has a market cap of $243.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

