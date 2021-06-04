The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Position Boosted by Tobam

Tobam raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,647 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $9,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHW. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,034,021. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $76.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.44.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,500 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $641,920.00. Also, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,835 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $579,476.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,385,070 shares of company stock valued at $97,096,386 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

