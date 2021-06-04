The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Upgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $84.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $77.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BNS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.55.

The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $67.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $39.56 and a 1 year high of $68.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.11.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 315,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 47,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

