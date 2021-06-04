The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) PT Raised to C$83.00 at Canaccord Genuity

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

BNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins raised their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC raised their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.55.

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $67.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.11. The company has a market cap of $81.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $39.56 and a one year high of $68.02.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd lifted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 336.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,011,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,502,205,000 after purchasing an additional 18,511,721 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at $651,730,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,381,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,185,000 after acquiring an additional 153,492 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,886,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $555,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,534,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

