The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ALL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The Allstate from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Allstate from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.38.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $136.26 on Thursday. The Allstate has a twelve month low of $84.97 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.53. The company has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. The Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Allstate will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

In related news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $1,700,797.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $20,520,758.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,111 shares of company stock worth $30,694,662. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in The Allstate in the first quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.