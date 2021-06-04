TFI International (TSE:TFII) PT Raised to C$120.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets to C$120.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

TFII has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$100.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$115.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$76.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$109.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$108.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$107.31.

Shares of TSE TFII opened at C$114.87 on Tuesday. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of C$43.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$116.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$103.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.71 billion and a PE ratio of 30.97.

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.00, for a total transaction of C$2,675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,165,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$445,670,408. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,560 shares of company stock worth $11,491,536.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

