Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) will post $0.89 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. Tetra Tech posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full-year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $599.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTEK. Vertical Research began coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.14.

TTEK traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $119.36. 195,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,246. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.11. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Tetra Tech has a 12 month low of $71.70 and a 12 month high of $144.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

In related news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 8,524 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,782.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $1,598,826.17. Following the sale, the president now owns 69,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,249,691.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Tetra Tech by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

