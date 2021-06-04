Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)’s stock price traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.80 and last traded at $19.89. 9,148 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,498,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.13.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Tenneco in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tenneco in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tenneco from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Tenneco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.64.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 50.55% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James S. Metcalf acquired 17,100 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $200,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 357,770 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $4,168,020.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,154,830 shares of company stock valued at $108,498,269 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter worth $46,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter worth $71,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter worth $78,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter worth $117,000. 66.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenneco (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

