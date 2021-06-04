Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) EVP Howard Hacker Sells 6,382 Shares of Stock

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $425,679.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $67.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 2.62. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $16.21 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.89.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on THC shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.18.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth $63,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.