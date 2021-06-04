Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Shares Sold by American Financial Group Inc.

American Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,500 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Telos worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLS. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telos during the 4th quarter valued at $59,484,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter worth about $42,853,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Telos by 276.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,088,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,268,000 after acquiring an additional 799,292 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,731,000. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Telos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,644,000. 33.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Telos news, Director John W. Maluda sold 40,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $1,326,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,348.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michele Nakazawa sold 303,198 shares of Telos stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $10,005,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,086,628 shares of company stock worth $101,865,124. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TLS. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

Shares of TLS traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,701. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 836.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Telos Co. has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $41.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.48.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $44.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.65 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Telos Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

