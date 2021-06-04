Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $460.44.

TFX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 target price (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Get Teleflex alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 27.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 33,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,050,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.8% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 389.3% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 17,702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 14,084 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter valued at $231,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFX opened at $391.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $312.33 and a 1-year high of $449.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $414.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $633.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.28 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Equities research analysts expect that Teleflex will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.