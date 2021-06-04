Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Trading Up 4.8%

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) was up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.34 and last traded at $23.30. Approximately 11,937 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,779,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.24.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TTM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 2.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tata Motors by 36,640.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Tata Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Tata Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Tata Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tata Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Tata Motors Company Profile (NYSE:TTM)

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

