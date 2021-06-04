Talon Metals (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) Now Covered by Roth Capital

Stock analysts at Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Talon Metals (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 89.47% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of TLOFF opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. Talon Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.97.

Talon Metals Company Profile

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties. It owns a 17.56% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-cobalt project located in Minnesota, the United States. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

