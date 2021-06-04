TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.06 and last traded at $39.28. Approximately 34,899 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,922,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.51.

TAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on TAL Education Group from $80.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on TAL Education Group from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TAL Education Group from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.46.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.62. The company has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.11 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.42.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.18. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,547,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,173 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in TAL Education Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,795,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072,633 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TAL Education Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,652,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,304,000 after acquiring an additional 111,584 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in TAL Education Group by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,747,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in TAL Education Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,410,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,377,000 after acquiring an additional 85,603 shares in the last quarter.

About TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

