Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 162.6% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 70,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,527,000 after buying an additional 43,895 shares during the period. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 136,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,413,000 after buying an additional 61,452 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,331,000 after buying an additional 25,553 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 117.1% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 589,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,110,000 after buying an additional 317,756 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $177.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.36. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.57. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.86 and a 52 week high of $214.91.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTWO. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.89.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

