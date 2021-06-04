Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,219 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 2.3% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $12,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 17.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,786,185. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.98. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $53.03 and a one year high of $142.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.